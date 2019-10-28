ModernGhanalogo

28.10.2019

'We Are In The Right Direction', Says Jordan Ayew After Palace Superb Display Against Arsenal

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Jordan Ayew continued his strong start to the season with his fourth league of the campaign, with the striker's header completing Palace's fightback from two goals down against Arsenal.

Reflecting post-match on the entertaining 90 minutes, the Ghana international said: "We reacted really well after the two goals conceded and that was a positive thing and gave us confidence. And then after the penalty we grew in confidence more and luckily we got the chance to equalise.

"Overall I think our performance was a good game, and we could’ve got the three points, they could’ve got the three points, so one-point each was a fair result.

"We are in the right direction and will look to continue like this."

The draw at the Emirates keeps Palace in sixth position.

However, Ayew is keeping expectations to a minimum and is fully focussed on confirming Palace's place in the Premier League for next season before looking further ahead: "The most important thing is still for us to reach the 40-point mark as quickly as possible and then we will see."

Roy Hodgson and his men will travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to play Chelsea.

