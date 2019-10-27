CAF CC: GFA Boss Visits Kotoko Ahead Of San Pedro Clash [PHOTOS]

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, has implored Asante Kotoko to go all out and beat San Pedro in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Okraku paid a visit to the players and officials of the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the crunch encounter.

Kotoko will take on San Pedro in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, before travelling to the Ivory Coast for the second leg on November 3 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.