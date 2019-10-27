VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan’s Second Half Strike Hands NorthEast United First League Triumph

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan scored the winning goal for his NorthEast United side on Saturday afternoon when they posted a 2-1 victory over Odisha in the Indian Premier League.

The former Sunderland goal poacher completed a transfer to the Indian top-flight side on a free transfer in the summer transfer window after seeing out his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

He was handed a second consecutive start for his new club yesterday when they hosted Odisha at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Following a good start to the match, NorthEast United took a deserved lead after two minutes courtesy a clinical strike from Redeem Tlang.

Though the home side managed to hold on to that lead before going into the break, Odisha upped their game in the second half and drew level on the 70th minute through Xisco Hernandez.

Asamoah Gyan, 33, later connected to an inviting corner kick to power home his first league goal of the ongoing season, steering NorthEast United to a 2-1 win in the process.

Watch Gyan’s goal in the video below.

