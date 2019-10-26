Kurt Okraku Urged To Discharge His Duties Void Of Friends & Cronies

Renowned football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has cautioned newly elected Ghana Football Association president, Kurt ES Okraku to stay focus and revive Ghana football.

The former MTN FA Cup chairman was overwhelmingly elected as the new president of the Ghana FC on Friday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

In the first round, Mr Okraku polled 44 votes, George Afriyie 40, Nana Yaw Amponsah 27 and Fred Pappoe had six.

The other two candidates Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah had no vote.

The second-round contest saw three candidates, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, and Nana Yaw Amponsah as Fred Pappoe withdrew and Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah were knocked out because of their least votes in the first round.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman won the second round with 59 votes, 16 more than George Afriyie. Nana Yaw Amponsah finished with the least votes here as he earned 16.

Thus a third-round was required and it was going to be a straight fight between Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie as Nana Yaw Amponsah dropped out.

With the voting set to start, George Afriyie begged the attention of the gathering and announced his decision to concede defeat.

However, Alhaji Grusah who failed to earn a place at the Executive Council says Kurt Okraku must get rid of friends and cronies to be successful.

"Kurt Ookraku should discharge his duties void of friendship and cronyism," hr told Sikka FM.

He also confirmed that King Faisal is ready to welcome investors after regaining their Premier League status.

"Our doors are opened to anyone who has interest in running a Premier Division. King Faisal is ready to team up with that person. We welcome proposals from interested parties".

Kurt Okraku becomes the 24th President in GFA’s 62-year history and will serve for the next four years.