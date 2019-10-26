George Afriyie Congratulates New GFA Boss Kurt Okraku

Defeated George Afriyie has sent a congratulatory message to Kurt ES Okraku as the new Ghana FA boss.

The Okyeman Planner conceded defeated ahead of the third round.

After two rounds of voting, no candidate polled 61 votes representing 50+1% required for an outright victory.

In the first round, Kurt Okraku received 44 votes, George Afriyie 40, Nana Yaw Amponsah 27 and Fred Pappoe had six.

The other two candidates Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah had no vote.

The second-round contest saw three candidates, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, and Nana Yaw Amponsah as Fred Pappoe withdrew and Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah were knocked out because of their least votes in the first round.

Kurt Okraku won the second round with 59 votes, 16 more than George Afriyie. Nana Yaw Amponsah finished with the least votes here as he earned 16.

Thus a third-round was required and it was going to be a straight fight between Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie as Nana Yaw Amponsah dropped out.

However, with the voting set to start, George Afriyie begged the attention of the gathering and announced his decision to concede defeat.

Despite conceding defeat, the former Ghana FA vice president has sent a congratulatory message to Mr Okraku and also thanked all the delegates.

Mr Okraku Kwesi Nyantakyi as president of GFA. Nyantakyi, who had led GFA since 2005, stood down last year and was later handed a life-time ban by FIFA for breaching ethics guidelines.

He becomes the 24th President in GFA’s 62-year history and will serve for the next four years.