Nana Yaw Amponsah Vows To Support Kurt Okraku To Revive Ghana Football

Phar Rangers owner and bankroller, Nana Yaw Amponsah has pledged to help Kut Okraku to help revive Ghana Football.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman was elected as the new country's football governing body on Friday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Nana Yaw Amponsah polled 27 votes in the first round and 16 votes in the second round.

Despite the defeat, the sports lawyer has vowed his unflinching support for newly elected president of the Ghana Football Association, Kury Okraku.

He has succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi as president of GFA. Nyantakyi, who had led GFA since 2005, stood down last year and was later handed a life-time ban by FIFA for breaching ethics guidelines.

Mr Okraku becomes the 24th President in GFA’s 62-year history.

He will serve for the next four years