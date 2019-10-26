Kurt Okraku Quits Dreams FC As Executive Chairman

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has relinquished his position as the Executive Chairman of Dreams FC.

He announced his decision to resign from his position at the Ghana Premier League side after serving them for seven years.

Mr Okraku was elected the new president of the Ghana Football Association on Friday after beating off competition from five others namely George Afriyie, George Ankamah, Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe and Nana Yaw Amponsah at the College of Surgeons and Physicians in Accra.

“I wish to announce that I will step down as the chief executive officer of Dreams FC football club if given the mandate as the Ghana Football Association President," Mr Okraku said.

"This is to enable me to dedicate my time and serve the Association," he added.

He won the first contest after polling 44 votes against George Afriyie who had 40 with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe bagging 27 and 6 votes respectively with Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah failed to grab a vote.

In the second round, Okraku had 59 votes against his competitors George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah amassing 43 and 16 votes respectively.

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie conceded defeat ahead of the third round of the election.

Mr Kurt Okraku was elected as the new boss of the Ghana Football Association after polling 93 votes of YES as against 26 delegates opting NO.

He will be running the Ghana Football Association highest office until 2023.

Okraku has succeeded embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi who stepped down as the FA boss after a lifetime ban from FIFA.