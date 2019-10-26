Emmanuel  Commey To Represent Ghana At African Table Tennis Top 16 Championship in Abidjan

Current top table tennis player in Ghana Emmanuel Commey will join Derek Abrefa to represent Ghana in African top 16 Qualification at Parc des sports de Treichville, Abidjan.

The tournament dubbed ‘Afrique de l’ Ouest takes place in Abidjan, La Cote d’Ivoire on November 2nd and 3rd.

The countries taking part are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo, Senegal, Nigeria and Sierra Leone

Ghana’s female pair of is Cynthia Kwabi and Linda Annor who represented Ghana at the 2019 African Games will also feature in the tournament.