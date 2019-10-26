ModernGhanalogo

26.10.2019 Football News

Sports Ministry Congratulates Kurt Okraku For Emerging As New GFA President

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
New GFA President Kurt Okraku
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture have joined in with the ongoing trend to congratulate Kurt Okraku for emerging as the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential.

The Dreams FC owner has been voted for as the new head of the country’s football governing body at the end of an elective congress held at the Physicians and Surgeons Center in Accra on Friday.

The Sports Ministry through its Minister Isaac Asiamah has saluted Kurt Okraku whiles citing that they look forward to working with him.

“The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah on behalf Government and the Ministry congratulates Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku on his election as the President of the Ghana Football Association”, part of a statement release by the sector said.

Read the full statement below.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
