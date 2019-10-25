Mark Noonan, Kotoko & SWAG Congratulates Kurt Okraku

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Mark Noonan has sent a congratulatory message to newly elected Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku.

The Dreams FC boss has been elected as a replacement for Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned as the Ghana FA boss in June 2018.

Kurt Okraku's confirmation came via a 96.9% yes approval (93 votes) at the GFA congress in Accra on Friday.

Kurt was the only candidate in the third round of voting after two earlier rounds failed to produce an outright winner while his closest challenger, George Afriyie of Liberty Professionals conceded defeat.

The final round was still necessary to validate his election, and Mr Kofi Amoah, Chairman of the Normalisation Committee, confirmed his new status after what he said was a "quite transparent process", telling Kurt he has the blessing of the Committee, CAF and FIFA.

In a dramatic poll, Kurt Okraku twice won arguably the most closely contested GFA election in recent memory but narrowly failed to garner the 50% + 1 (fifty per cent plus one) vote required for an outright win.

Per the regulations that governed the polls, an individual could only become GFA President after obtaining in excess of 50% of the valid votes cast at the congress.

Of the 118 delegates, he had polled 44 votes in the first round of voting, with George Afriyie, his closest challenger, closely behind with 40 votes. That necessitated a second round of voting, and here again, he managed 59 votes or 50%.

However, Asante Kotoko in a short message in the club’s Twitter page tasked the newly elected president to work for the betterment of Ghana Football.

George Afriyie, however, conceded defeat just when it was announced a third round of voting was set to kick-off, leaving congress with no choice but a thrid round with only Okraku as the candidate.

However, after the declaration, former Hearts of Oak MD also congratulated Mr Okraku for his victory.

