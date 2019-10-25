ModernGhanalogo

25.10.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: Congress Approves 18 Club Premier League

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Congress have accepted the proposal of the Normalization Committee for 18 club league for the 2019/2020 season.

The Normalization Committee has proposed that two Division One League clubs namely Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal will be joining the other sixteen Premier League clubs for the 2019/20 season in the ongoing Elective Congress at Ridge in Accra.

Great Olympics and King Faisal are joining the topflight next season after the Court has asked both clubs to refer back to the FA.

The Normalization Committee finds it, then, prudent that they add both teams to the 16 teams for the upcoming season

Five clubs will be relegated from the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to reverse back to the 16-club league.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
