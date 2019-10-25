ModernGhanalogo

25.10.2019 Football News

LIVE STREAMING: Ghana FA Elective Congress

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Ghana Football Association presidential elective congress is currently underway at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Ridge in Accra.

The congress is to elect a new president for the Ghana FA.

Live video below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
