GFA Elections: Vincent Odotei Urges Delegates To Elect A Candidate With 'Integrity'

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei has called on the 120 delegates to elect a competent and a leader with integrity.

The Ghana Football Association presidential elections come on today at the College of Physician and Surgeons Centre in Accra.

The six candidates contesting for the country's football governing body high seat are George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, George Ankamah, Fred Pappoe and Kurt Okraku.

Despite all the six candidates passing the integrity test, the former Ghana FA presidential aspirant says delegates must the wise and cautious and elect a leader who is competent and has integrity.

"Some of us fought the old administration and I hope the delegates will not let us down," he told Happy FM.

"I am surprised some of the candidates were able to pass the integrity test because some of them don't deserve to be there because some of them aided in destroying football.

"I will urge the delegates to elect a candidate who can help in the development of Ghana football. A leader with integrity and a leader who is competent to lead Ghana football," he added.

All 120 delegates are expected to be at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Centre today, October 25 to elect a new president of the Ghana FA.