GFA Elections: I Hope To Make History Today - Amanda Clinton

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful, Amada Clinton reiterated that she hopes to become the next head of the country's football governing body.

The renowned lawyer is among the six candidates vying to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to her, the grounds look very good for her but she leaves everything in the hands of God.

"I am very confident of winning the presidential race," she told Happy FM.

"I hope to become the fifth FA president on the globe and the third on the continent which will bring BBC, CNN and other worldwide news outlets to focus in Ghana.

"Notwithstanding, I leave everything in the hands of God because you must fear delegates," she added.

120 delegates are expected to come together at the College of Physicians and Surgeons to elect a new FA president.