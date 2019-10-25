GFA Elections: CAS Throws Out Osei Kweku Palmer's Appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has rejected the application for provisional and conservatory measures filed by Wilfred Kwaku Osei.

In a letter dated 25th October 2019, the president of the Appeals Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sports ruled that,

“ The application for provisional and conservatory measures filed by Wilfred Kwaku Osei on 14 October 2019 in the matter of CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kwaku Osei vs Ghana Football Association is rejected. “The costs of this Order shall be determined in the final award or any final disposition of this arbitration”. The GFA will go ahead with its 25October2019 Extraordinary Congress (Elective) as scheduled.

The elections will be held today, Friday, October 25. at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Ridge in Accra.

The candidates vying for the Ghana FA high seat are George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, George Ankamah Mensah and Kurt Okraku.