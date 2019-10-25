Leicester City Manager Ready To Ship Out Daniel Amartey In January

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Daniel Amartey is among three players expected to leave the King Power Stadium during the January transfer.

The Ghanaian centre back is yet to play a single Premier League game for the Foxes since returning from a long injury that sidelined him from the league campaign last season.

Since the appointment of the former Liverpool manager, the 24-year-old has been surplus to requirement with teh clubs ready to loan out Amartey in January.

According to Rodgers, Amartey's services could be dispensed with during the January transfer alongside Papy Mendy and Filip Benkovic.

“Unfortunately for Papy, I play with one defensive midfield player and two attacking players. Young Hamza has been great, as has Wilf, who has been in great form. You don’t need another one,” Rodgers said, while adding that he’s been impressed by the professionalism of Leicester’s forgotten men.

“Daniel, coming back off a long injury, we’ll have a look at that in January for him. He’s still there, he’s very much in touching distance of the squad, but hasn’t featured.

“For Filip, it’s a very difficult position for him. He’s fighting every day to be fitter and stronger.

"We’ll see where he’s at in January, whether he needs games with more pressure, or whether he stays and is that support player should anything happen,” Rodgers said.