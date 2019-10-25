Pictures From Ghana FA Executive Council Elections Held On Thursday

Modernghana.com bring the exclusive pictures from the Ghana Football Football Association Executive Council elections held on Thursday at the secretariat of the country's football governing body.

Journalists, football administrators, referees, observers among other people were present at the premises of the Ghana FA.

The newly constituted Executive Council comprises of five representatives from the Premier League, three from the Division One, with the Regional Association with two members and one member for Women's Football.

A slot has been automatically reserved for the elected Ghana Football Association President.

Below is the full list of the New Executive Council;

Premier League

Tony Auybnn (Medeama SC)

Frederick Acheampong (Ashanti Gold SC)

George Amoako (Asante Kotoko)

Kingsley Osei Bonsu (Bechem United)

Nana Oduro Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea)

Division One League

Randy Abbey (Heart of Lions)

Mark Addo (Nzema Kotoko)

Samuel Anim Addo (Young Apostles )

RFA

Linsford Asamoah (Eastern Region)

Women Football

Madam Habiba Atta Forson (Fabulous Ladies)

The presidential elections will be held at today October 25th at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, George Ankamah and Kurt Okraku are vying for the Ghana FA high seat.

