GFA Elections: Full List Of Newly Elected Executive Council Members

On Thursday, Premier League, Division One League and Women's Football elected their representatives on the newly constituted Executive Council position at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.

Ten football administrators were elected onto the 12-man Executive Council position.

The newly constituted Executive Council comprises of five representatives from the Premier League, three from the Division One, with the Regional Association with two members and one member for Women's Football.

A slot has been automatically reserved for the elected Ghana Football Association President.

Madam Habiba Atta Forson beat off competition from Rosalind Amoh, Edna Quagraine and Evelyn Nsiah Asare to win the slot to serve on the 12-man Executive Council.

Trio Randy Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo and the owner of Nzema Kotoko Mark Addo grabbed themselves the three slots for the Division One League.

With the five Premier League slots, Board member of Medeama SC, Dr. Tony Aubynn polled the highest votes along with Frederick Acheampong, George Amoako, Nana Oduro Sarfo and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

Eastern Regional Football Association chairman Linsford Asamoah managed to win one of two slots with Mr. Salifu Zida and Robert Duncan to battle out for the remaining slot to serve on the council.

Below is the full list of the New Executive Council;

Premier League

Tony Auybnn (Medeama SC)

Frederick Acheampong (Ashanti Gold SC)

George Amoako (Asante Kotoko)

Kingsley Osei Bonsu (Bechem United)

Nana Oduro Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea)

Division One League

Randy Abbey (Heart of Lions)

Mark Addo (Nzema Kotoko)

Samuel Anim Addo (Young Apostles )

RFA

Linsford Asamoah (Eastern Region)

Women Football

Madam Habiba Atta Forson (Fabulous Ladies)