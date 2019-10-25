GFA Elections: FIFA Representatives Arrive In Ghana For Presidential Elections [PHOTOS]

Ahead of the Ghana Football Association presidential elections, FIFA representatives have arrived to witness the elections.

Luca Nicola and Solomon Mufudzi Mudege arrived on Thursday afternoon for the elections that has been scheduled to take place on Friday, October 25.

The presidential elections will be held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Candidates vying to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi are George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, George Ankamah Mensah and Kurt Okraku.

On Thursday, Premier League, Division One League and Women's Football elected their representatives on the newly constituted Executive Council position at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.

Below is the full list of the New Executive Council;

Premier League

Tony Auybnn (Medeama SC)

Frederick Acheampong (Ashanti Gold SC)

George Amoako (Asante Kotoko)

Kingsley Osei Bonsu (Bechem United)

Nana Oduro Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea)

Division One League

Randy Abbey (Heart of Lions)

Mark Addo (Nzema Kotoko)

Samuel Anim Addo (Young Apostles )

RFA

Linsford Asamoah (Eastern Region)

Women Football

Madam Habiba Atta Forson (Fabulous Ladies)