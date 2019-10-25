GFA Election: Asamoah Gyan Salutes Anim Addo After Winning ‘EXCO’ Slot

Veteran Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan has penned a congratulatory message to Samuel Anim Addo for winning a slot on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council to serve on behalf of the Division One League Clubs.

The football administrator who is known for his passion for developing football talents and promoting grassroots football contested in the GFA election held at the GFA Secretariat earlier today.

His dream of earning a slot on the Exco became a reality at the end of the election after emerging as third behind Kpando Heart of Lions CEO Randy Abbey and Nzema Kotoko’s Mark Addo.

Sharing his delight to his manager’s triumph, Asamoah Gyan posted, “I TOLD YOU. Your hard work paid off. Congratulations @sammy_anim for been elected as a member of the GFA Division one Executive Committee. Ghana be ready for grassroots football”.

Meanwhile, the GFA presidential election is set to take place on Friday, October 15, 2019.