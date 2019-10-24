GFA Elections: Mybet.africa Places Odds On Six Aspirants For GFA Presidency

The biggest Africa bookmaker, Mybet.africa has place competitive odds on all six aspirants vying for the Ghana Football Association Presidency come Friday, October 25.

The contest has former GFA vice, George Afriyie, Lawyer Amanda Clinton, former GFA vice Fred Pappoe, former executive member Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah and George Ankomah all vying for that single slot which has been vacant after FIFA had banned Kwesi Nyantakyi for life over a year now.

Meanwhile, all six candidates successfully went through a vetting process supervised by the NC with Tema Youth owner, Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer being disqualified on the breach of certain statues of GFA.

The final six presented mouthwatering manifestos to delegates at various locations for the first time ever and again the NC went ahead to organize the maiden edition of the presidential debate in Accra on Monday, October 20.

From the assessment of some pundits, some Candidates like Fred Pappoe, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah were outstanding in how they will tackle issues when they take up the position.

