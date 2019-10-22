Kotoko Ordered To Pay CK Akonnor For Remaining 2-Years On His Contract

The Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ordered Kumasi Asante Kotoko to pay former head coach CK Akonnor for the remaining number of years on his contract.

The gaffer who joined the Porcupine Warriors after building a formidable side with Obuasi Ashanti Gold was dismissed from his post after refusing to allow management of the club to impose a technical director role on him.

Subsequent fallen out with his employers meant that he was required to return all materials he was given when he was given the coaching job. After fulfilling his part, Kotoko refused to pay him his compensation even though they had clearly breached the contract they signed with him for three years.

Coach CK Akonnor and his Lawyer tried to settle the issue at home but the constant refusal of Kotoko management to pay him his compensation forced him to take the matter to the Player Status Committee.

After carefully sitting on the matter, the body has found Kotoko guilty of breaching their contract with their formal coach and has ordered that they pay all the salaries he would have received for the two years remaining on his contract.

Confirming the ruling in an interview with Fox FM earlier today, CK Akonnor shared, “I now have the letter of the ruling in my hands so I can talk about it. Unfortunately, it’s not GH¢60,000 as is being reported but for the figures, I can’t say it, but the ruling is in favour of me”.