22.10.2019 Football News

CAF Appoints South African Referees To Officiate Kotoko’s Clash With FC San Pedro

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed South African referees to handle Asante Kotoko’s clash with FC San Pedro in the CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League giant is expected to engage its counterpart from Cote d’Ivoire in a two-legged encounter to fight for qualification to the group phase of the Confederations Cup.

With the first leg of the fixture slated for Sunday, October 27, 2019, the organizers of the continent’s inter-club competition has selected experienced Eugene Nkosinathi to take charge as the center referee. He will receive assistance from compatriots Athenkosi Ndongeni and Elphas Sitole as assistant Line one and two respectively.

All the selected referees will arrive in Ghana on Friday and will have the opportunity of training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday before going into the game the following day.

