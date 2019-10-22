Emmanuel Commey Eyes 2019 SWAG Best Table Tennis Award

Emmanuel Commey, a member of the Ghana Table Tennis Team that has qualified to play at the 2020 World Championship says he is the right man to be decorated with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) 2019 Table Tennis Player of the Year.

According to Commey, he has beaten all the best players this season, hence he calls himself the champion of champions.

He said all sportsmen and women look forward every year to win the SWAG Award because it is an inspiration and motivation to them.

Commey who was the talisman of Ghana’s team that went to the African Games in Morocco hinted that the Games was very competitive, however, they did well to place 5th to make it to the world championship in South Korea next year.

He appealed to the media to watch Table Tennis because it is very exciting and a lot of people play to keep fit and good health.

He congratulated the newly elected executives of SWAG and commended the association for the good work they have been doing over the years.

He also commended all companies that sponsor sports as they are the people who make it happen when government has no funds to cater for sportsmen and women.

Commey who is a staff of the Immigration Service of Ghana thanked his employers for the opportunities that have been coming his way as a sportsman and promised to always put the name of Ghana Immigration very high.

He adviced sportsmen and women to be disciplined always, both on and off the field, court or pitch.