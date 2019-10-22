Usain Bolt to Feature At Tokyo 2020 Stadium Opening

Usain Bolt will feature as the headline act for a special event to mark the opening of the New National Stadium for Tokyo 2020 on 21 December, informed insidethegames.biz.

The grand unveiling of the Olympic Stadium is due to feature sporting, musical and cultural acts.

Specific details are still to be revealed but Bolt is expected to make a cameo in what the Japan Sport Council describe only as “a new type of race that has never existed before”.

Bolt holds both the 100m (9.58) and 200m (19.19) world records. The Jamaican also won eight Olympic gold medals. He is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100m and 200m titles at consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012 and 2016).

He also won 11 gold, two silver and a bronze at the World Athletics Championships.