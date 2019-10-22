Three Chelsea Fans Face Lifetime Bans Over Racial Abuse Of Fellow Supporter

Three Chelsea fans face bans for racially abusing a fellow supporter at a Europa League game in April.

Jerome Bailey, 20, said he was subjected to slurs about his skin and hair during a tie at Slavia Prague.

He was also "disappointed" it took the club six months to contact him after providing names and seat numbers of the alleged perpetrators.

Chelsea have suspended the fans and have written to Bailey apologising for the delay.

The supporters could be banned for life, although the lengths of their suspensions have yet to be determined.

Bailey, who initially felt like his case had been "swept under the carpet", told BBC Sport: "It's the result I wanted all along but it's unfortunate and disappointing that it's taken so long to get to this point.

"Maybe Chelsea need to look at how efficient their procedures are in this area."

Chelsea said it took time to identify the alleged abusers but accepted they could have made contact sooner.

Bailey said he welcomed the suspensions and the fact the club had eventually taken action.

"It's good that zero tolerance is not an empty promise in this case," he said.

But he said of the delay: "I just wanted to know that the team I follow cared a little. I didn't feel like I should have been the one to approach the club - they should have been telling me what was happening."