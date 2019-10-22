Kotoko Debunks Terminating Paradise Pac Mineral Water Contract

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has denied the termination of Paradise Pac Mineral Water contract.

Multiple reports in the media suggest that the Porcupine Warriors are not happy with the official water supply of the club after failing to honour their part of the contract.

“We have neither abrogated nor thought about abrogating the contract between us and our water sponsors, Paradise Pac Drinking Water," he told Kotoko Express App.

"We currently have a two-year deal and are bent on seeing to the end of it. The rumours making rounds are false, and we entreat the general public and everyone affected by them to disregard them."

Ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup clash with San Pedro on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Boakye-Ansah also revealed why the club have reduced the gate fees for the clash.

"Because Asante Kotoko is a listening team, we have reduced the gate fees for San Pedro's game this Sunday and advance tickets will be ready lately by Thursday. GH¢15 Popular Stand GH¢20 Centre Line and GH¢ 50 VIP

Paradise Pac which is owned by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan signed with Kotoko on October 18, 2018, to be their official mineral company of which a said amount of GH¢10,000 in cash would be given to Kotoko and GH¢3,000 in products monthly.