I Have Not Been Stripped Off My Voting Right - Kotoko CEO George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Mr George Amoako has denied reports suggesting that he has been stripped off his voting right ahead of the Ghana FA elections.

On Monday, reports went rife that the Porcupine Warriors have asked the astute football administrator not to vote for the club.

According to Oyerepa FM, Mr Amoako has been replaced with the club's operations manager Isaac Donkor 'Parusha' in their delegate list for the Ghana FA elective congress.

It is believed that the hierarchy of the is not enthused with Mr Amoako's open declaration of George Afriyie who is contesting for the Ghana FA presidential high seat.

"No one has discussed anything with me with regards to stripping off my voting right, Dr Kyei has also said nothing to me. I also took notice of it on social media. I will verify when I get to Accra.

"The club has declared their stance with me also declaring openly so what is it again.

George Amoako also reiterated that he has his prefered candidate and will not vote for Kurt Okraku.

"I will not vote for my preferred candidate but that of Kotoko, I cannot vote for Kurt Okraku.

"Let's ignore all these rumours after all everything will end on Thursday.

Mr Amoako is seeking to be elected onto the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

The Ghana Football Association Presidential election will be held on October 25th.