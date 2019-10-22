ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
22.10.2019 Football News

Kim Grant Confident Hearts of Oak Will Get Better

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts of Oak head trainer, Kim Grant is confident his side will improve despite the consistent injuries ahead of the new season.

The Phobians have been boosted by a penalty shoot-out win over city rivals Great Olympics in the Homowo Cup on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team is currently camping in Cape Coast in the Central Region with two weeks away from the start of the Ghana Premier League.

“It has not been a smooth pre-season for me because I had players with the national teams and there were others who were injured," Grant said as reported by Citi Sports.

"In addition, I had some players coming in and they needed to gel with the rest of the team.

"But then, I think we did well against Olympics.
"I am still building the squad for the new season.
"I believe that things will get better when I have everyone back, the squad will be stronger.”

Hearts, the second most successful club in the history of the league with 20 titles, are eyeing a first title since 2007.

The top-flight has been tentatively set to commence on November 3

