REPORT: Kotoko Top Hierarchy Takes George Amoako’s Name Off Delegate List

Information available to Modernghana Sports indicates that the top hierarchy of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has taken George Amoako’s name off the delegates list for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

The Chief Executive Offers (CEO) for the Porcupine Warriors had initially been chosen alongside Nana Kwasi Gyambibi Coker to vote on behalf of the club during the GFA presidential polls.

According to Oyerepa FM however, that arrangement has been changed following some suspicions implicating George Amoako who has allegedly planned to vote for his preferred candidate different from George Afriyie who has been endorsed by Kotoko.

Reports now suggest that the top hierarchy is not happy and has decided to strip the CEO of the right to vote in their name during the October 25 polls.

It is understood that he has subsequently been replaced by Isaac Donkor who is known in the football circle as Parusha.