Andre Ayew Named In Championship Team Of The Week

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has been named in the English Championship ‘Team of the Week’ for match week 12 following his impressive display for Swansea City over the weekend.

The Ghanaian was handed another starting role for the Swans on Saturday afternoon when they played as a guest to Barnsley.

He continued his fine form in the division and got his name on the scoresheet in a match that ended 1-1 at the Oakwell Stadium.

His goal was however canceled by a strike from Alex Mowatt to ensure both teams went home with a point each.

Ayew’s performance at the end of the match earned him a rating of 7.8 according to statistics providers WhoScored.com.

He is in the Championship team of the week with Nigerian winger Ebere Eze who also excelled for Queens Park Rangers in their 3-2 win against Hull City.