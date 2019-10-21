I Have No Interest Playing For Black Stars - Reuben Ayarna

Ghanaian international, Reuben Ayarna who plays club football at Finnish side KuPS has ruled out any chances of playing for the Black Stars due to his age.

According to the midfielder, his time for the Ghanaian national team has passed and for that matter would not worry about a call-up from Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah.

Nonetheless, Ayarna says he always prays for the success of the four-time African champions.

“I know my time to play national team football is over considering my age and for that matter, I am not expectant of any call-up by the coach”, he told Dailymailgh.com in an interview.

“I have to admit that I have stopped thinking about playing for the national team for a couple of years now but I still pray and wish the team well in every tournament they compete in and hope they win the AFCON in the near future.”

The hardworking midfielder was on target of the weekend as he helped his club end their 34-year wait for Finish title.