Asante Kotoko To Terminate Paradise Pac Mineral Water Deal - Reports

Asante Kotoko are set to part ways with Paradise Pac Mineral Water according to reports.

According to the media, both parties are not comfortable with the agreement after one year and the Reds have officially written to the Accra-based company today (Monday) to have the deal cancelled.

Paradise Pac signed a partnership deal with Kotoko on October 18, 2018, to be their official mineral company of which a said amount of GH¢10,000 in cash would be given to Kotoko and GH¢3,000 in products monthly.

Paradise Pac Mineral Water is owner by Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan.

Voltic and Everpure were also interested in sponsoring Kotoko before Paradise Pac got the nod.