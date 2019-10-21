Asamoah Gyan To Make Debut In Indian Super League Against Bengaluru

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan is set to make his debut in the Indian Super League in 2019/20 season for NorthEast United away at defending champions Bengaluru on Monday.

Gyan joined NorthEast United last month from Kayserispor from Turkish Super League following the expiration of his contract.

The Indian Super League kicked off on Sunday with one match being played and Gyan’s side get their campaign underway against Bengaluru, who will also be kicking off their title defence bid.

On top of Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat’s mind is the prospect of his charges coming up against ex-Ghana captain Gyan.

“NorthEast United is a completely different team with a different coach. It is going to be a tough game for us," Spaniard Cuadrat was quoted as saying by Indian publication Business Standard.

"We have no idea about what NorthEast is going to offer. They have made some good signings like Asamoah Gyan.”

Gyan’s arrival in India appears to have heightened anticipation of this season’s league campaign.

At NorthEast United, Gyan will be under the tutelage of former Real Madrid and Croatia international left wing-back Robert Jarni.