ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.10.2019 Football News

Ghanaian Winger Solomon Asante Sets New Record In America

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian Winger Solomon Asante Sets New Record In America
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana winger, Solomon Asante has set a new record in the American second-tier league after registering his seventeenth assist of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko and TP Mazembe man is now the all-time footballer with most assists in a single season for a club in the United Soccer League.

Asante registered his seventeenth assist for Phoenix Risings FC in their 3-1 home victory over OKC Energy FC.

The 29-year-old is currently the all-time top scorer in the history of Phoenix Risings FC.

He has scored 22 goals with 17 assists in his 32 game outings for Phoenix Risings FC.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Rawlings awarded for introducing policy reforms to mining se...
4 hours ago

Gov't's detailed position on termination of PDS agreement, w...
4 hours ago

body-container-line