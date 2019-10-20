Ghanaian Winger Solomon Asante Sets New Record In America

Ghana winger, Solomon Asante has set a new record in the American second-tier league after registering his seventeenth assist of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko and TP Mazembe man is now the all-time footballer with most assists in a single season for a club in the United Soccer League.

Asante registered his seventeenth assist for Phoenix Risings FC in their 3-1 home victory over OKC Energy FC.

The 29-year-old is currently the all-time top scorer in the history of Phoenix Risings FC.

He has scored 22 goals with 17 assists in his 32 game outings for Phoenix Risings FC.