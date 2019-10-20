Ghanaian Winger Solomon Asante Sets New Record In America By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana winger, Solomon Asante has set a new record in the American second-tier league after registering his seventeenth assist of the season.The former Asante Kotoko and TP Mazembe man is now the all-time footballer with most assists in a single season for a club in the United Soccer League.Asante registered his seventeenth assist for Phoenix Risings FC in their 3-1 home victory over OKC Energy FC.The 29-year-old is currently the all-time top scorer in the history of Phoenix Risings FC.He has scored 22 goals with 17 assists in his 32 game outings for Phoenix Risings FC. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
