20.10.2019 Football News

CHAN Qualifier: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI To Face Burkina Faso

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana’s Black Stars B head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong starting line up to face Burkina Faso in the crunchy second leg of the 2020 CHAN Championship qualifiers.

Asante Kotoko No. 1 Felix Annan surprising starts ahead of Medeama SC’s Eric Ofori Antwi who kept the posts for the Black Stars at the just ended Wafu Championship.

Fatawu Mohammed and Patrick Yeboah will operate at the lateral defense whiles Mohammed Alhassan partners Habib Mohammed in central defense.

Maxwell Konadu have decided to play duo Justice Blay and

Benjamin Afutu in midfield with Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila operating from the flanks.

Spearheading the attack will be captain Shafiu Mumuni and Joseph Esso.

Starting XI against Burkina Faso;
Felix Annan (GK)
Fatawu Mohammed
Patrick Yeboah
Habib Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Justice Blay
Benjamin Afutu
Latif Anabila
Augustine Okrah
Joseph Esso
Shafiu Mumuni

