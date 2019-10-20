CHAN Qualifier: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI To Face Burkina Faso

Ghana’s Black Stars B head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong starting line up to face Burkina Faso in the crunchy second leg of the 2020 CHAN Championship qualifiers.

Asante Kotoko No. 1 Felix Annan surprising starts ahead of Medeama SC’s Eric Ofori Antwi who kept the posts for the Black Stars at the just ended Wafu Championship.

Fatawu Mohammed and Patrick Yeboah will operate at the lateral defense whiles Mohammed Alhassan partners Habib Mohammed in central defense.

Maxwell Konadu have decided to play duo Justice Blay and

Benjamin Afutu in midfield with Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila operating from the flanks.

Spearheading the attack will be captain Shafiu Mumuni and Joseph Esso.

Starting XI against Burkina Faso;

Felix Annan (GK)

Fatawu Mohammed

Patrick Yeboah

Habib Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Justice Blay

Benjamin Afutu

Latif Anabila

Augustine Okrah

Joseph Esso

Shafiu Mumuni