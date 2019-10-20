CHAN Qualifier: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI To Face Burkina Faso By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana’s Black Stars B head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong starting line up to face Burkina Faso in the crunchy second leg of the 2020 CHAN Championship qualifiers.Asante Kotoko No. 1 Felix Annan surprising starts ahead of Medeama SC’s Eric Ofori Antwi who kept the posts for the Black Stars at the just ended Wafu Championship.Fatawu Mohammed and Patrick Yeboah will operate at the lateral defense whiles Mohammed Alhassan partners Habib Mohammed in central defense.Maxwell Konadu have decided to play duo Justice Blay andBenjamin Afutu in midfield with Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila operating from the flanks.Spearheading the attack will be captain Shafiu Mumuni and Joseph Esso.Starting XI against Burkina Faso;Felix Annan (GK)Fatawu MohammedPatrick YeboahHabib MohammedMohammed AlhassanJustice BlayBenjamin AfutuLatif AnabilaAugustine OkrahJoseph EssoShafiu Mumuni Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
CHAN Qualifier: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI To Face Burkina Faso
Ghana’s Black Stars B head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong starting line up to face Burkina Faso in the crunchy second leg of the 2020 CHAN Championship qualifiers.
Asante Kotoko No. 1 Felix Annan surprising starts ahead of Medeama SC’s Eric Ofori Antwi who kept the posts for the Black Stars at the just ended Wafu Championship.
Fatawu Mohammed and Patrick Yeboah will operate at the lateral defense whiles Mohammed Alhassan partners Habib Mohammed in central defense.
Maxwell Konadu have decided to play duo Justice Blay and
Benjamin Afutu in midfield with Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila operating from the flanks.
Spearheading the attack will be captain Shafiu Mumuni and Joseph Esso.
Starting XI against Burkina Faso;
Felix Annan (GK)
Fatawu Mohammed
Patrick Yeboah
Habib Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Justice Blay
Benjamin Afutu
Latif Anabila
Augustine Okrah
Joseph Esso
Shafiu Mumuni