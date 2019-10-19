Hearts of Oak Will Return To It Glory Days, Says Fredrick Moore

Mr. Frederick Moore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, has said that the club will soon get back to its glory days with the support and contribution of all stakeholders.

The CEO of the one-time continental masters made this known in Accra as the club together with an Accra based private tv station, OMY TV in collaboration with the National Chapters Committee (NCC) launched the "Grand Hearts Gathering" aimed at bringing together the Phobia family to deliberate on future of the club.

The ‘Grand Hearts Gathering’, which has been scheduled for November 16, at the Trade Fair Centre La, Pavillion, Accra is to coincide with the club's 108th birthday on November 11, 2019.

According to Mr Moree, every great thing had got some dates and days that bring back memories, and for him, that was the first day he stepped at the club's secretariat as the CEO in Mach, 2019.

He said with the necessary support from all stakeholders, the club would bounce back to where it belongs in Ghana football and Africa.

“With the support from OMY TV and our National Chapters Committee, we are going to have a great Grand Gathering event, which would be a great pride for the whole phobia fraternity.

“We are going to make sure that everyone is gathered would be part of this history for Accra Hearts of Oak, I know that we would triumph on that day as we are having enormous support from the board and all the people that matter in our club.

“Accra Hearts of Oak will bounce back to its glorious days again and this is just the beginning of the greater things to come.