Black Stars B Team Makes Donation To Akropong School for the Blind

Ghana’s Black Stars B team has made a donation to the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region ahead of their trip to Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

The national team made up of home-based players are expected to lock horns with their counterpart from Burkina Faso on Sunday as they bid to secure qualification to the 2020 CHAN tournament.

Before they fly out of the country though, they have decided to show some love to the Akropong School for the blind.

The gesture by the playing body and the technical staff is to help take care of the students and cater for some of their academic needs.

Richmond Opoku Afriyie who is the media attaché for the Black Stars B donated the items on behalf of the team earlier today. Some of the items donated include soaps, food items, mineral water, toiletries, and many other things.

Meanwhile, the Ghana team will take a chartered flight to Ouagadougou tomorrow ahead of their clash with Burkina Faso on Sunday. They will be seeking to overturn a 1-0 defeat from the first leg.