GFA Elections: I Need To Be On GFA Executive Council To Help Revive Football - Gideon Fosu

The vice Chairman of Eastern Region Division One side, Akosombo Krystal Palace football club, Mr Gideon Fosu has revealed what has motivated him to contest for the Ghana Football Association Executive Council slot.

Mr Fosu is vying for one of the three slots available for Division One clubs at the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

According to him, it is not by any mistake that he seeking to serve on the GFA Executive Council rather he wants to offer himself to serve on the exco with his rich experience to help revive the sinking image of Ghana football.

In an interview with Atinka FM Sports, he said, “Ghana Football is going down, so I felt like this is the time I have to put myself forward with the experience and knowledge I have in the game and what I have been doing for my club to use it to help Ghana Football in general.

“We have been presented with a great opportunity to revive our football once again, we cannot afford to fail and that’s the reason I put myself to contest for the Division Executive Council seat.

”Throughout the management of my clubs and in all my endeavours I have demonstrated that I am a visionary, an objective person, a good leader, a critical thinker and above all a great team player," he added.

The elections is scheduled to take place on 24th of October, 2019