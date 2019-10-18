My Rival Influenced Delegates With Waakye To Vote Against Me – Retired Referee Nsiah

Retired referee Osei Nsiah has alleged that his main rival in today’s Ghana Football Association (GFA) Regional elections, Mr. Osei Tutu influenced delegates with ‘waakye’ to vote against him.

The RFA elections successfully took place on Friday morning as new leaders were elected for all the 10 recognized regions.

At the end of the Ashanti Regional elections, Osei Tutu who was the incumbent was declared the winner with a total of 41 votes. Retired referee Osei Nsiah who received a lot of endorsement from clubs prior to the polls shockingly only amassed 29 points.

Speaking in an interview after the defeat, the referee insists the winner, Osei Tutu secured the votes of the delegates after buying ‘waakye’ for them in the morning prior to the start of the exercise.

“Delegates have really shown they are not reliable, this morning they were asked to come to a certain place when they got there, they were fed with Waakye”, Osei Nsiah told Otec FM.

He continued, “The delegates assured me with 40 votes during the campaign but this morning I realized you cannot rely on them because they were asked to go to a certain place and when they went, I'm told they were fed with 'Waakye’. Delegates cannot be predicted, they have their different way of behaving”.