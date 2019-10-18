Ayew Reveals Crystal Palace Players Want To Make This Season Special

In-form Ghanaian attacker, Jordan Ayew has revealed that all Crystal Palace players are booming with confidence and want to make this season a special one at the end of the campaign.

The London-based club is currently enjoying probably one of the best starts to the English Premier League season in a very long time. In the ongoing 2019/2020 season, the Eagles have been impressive in the first 8 matches of the season and find themselves 6th on the League standings.

With the possibility of qualifying for Europe at the end of the season if they continue their fine form, many are already pushing Roy Hodgson and his men to go for it.

Speaking in an interview with Mirror Sport, however, Jordan Ayew says their priority at the moment is to get to safety to ensure they maintain their top-flight status at the end of the season.

He noted, “Listen there are no targets for us regarding European football – first we want to get to safety as soon as possible, then we will take it from there”.

“Sometimes I can understand when people get excited because mostly we start the season slowly and then get up to speed”.

He further revealed that all the players at the club are feeling positive and want to end the season by achieving something special.

“Winter is coming and there will be so many games but the feeling in the dressing room is positive – the boys want to make it a special season so we are all hopeful that this season we can give something special but we need to still keep doing the basics for now”, he said.

Jordan Ayew already has 3 goals to his name and will be looking to get on the scoresheet when Crystal Palace play as host to defending champions Manchester City at the Selhurst Park this weekend.