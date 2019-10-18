I Will Do The Talking In The Ring, Says Richard Commey

Ghana’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, Richard Commey, says he is preparing feverishly to do the talking in the ring on December 14 when he makes his second mandatory title defence against Honduran-American, Teofimo Lopez, in an anticipated clash.

The 32-year-old hard-hitting puncher expressed his excitement about having the chance to fight at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York where he described as the “Mecca of Boxing” and expects a spectacular performance against his tough-talking opponent.

Commey will be making his December 14 world title bow having gone four-fight unbeaten since teaming up with renowned American trainer Andre Rozier with all coming by way of knockout.

“I’m very excited to fight at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, in my second world title defence against Teofimo Lopez,” Commey said in an interview.

“My lifelong dream of becoming a world champion became a reality through many years of hard work in my homeland of Ghana, through the UK, Europe and finally in the United States. I want to thank everyone on my team for making this possible.

“On December 14, I will put on another spectacular performance in defending my world title for my fans in the arena and those watching on ESPN and around the world,” Commey remarked.

Having dismantled Russia’s Isa Chaniev to win the vacant IBF strap in February, Commey destroyed former WBO world titlist Raymundo Beltran in his first title defence and December 14’s clash provides a stake to claim a unification spot with WBA, WBA and WBO lightweight titleholder, Vasyl Lomachenko.