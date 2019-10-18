Full List Of Newly Elected Regional Football Association Chairmen
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Ghana Football Association has held elections on Friday to elect the various Regional Football Association chairmen across the regions.
Below is the full list of the new chairmen of the Regional FAs for the next four years:
Greater Accra Region = Samuel Aboabire Ashanti Region = Osei Tutu Agyemang Eastern Region = Linford Asamoah Western Region = Simon Ehomah Central Region = Robert Duncan Upper East Region= Salifu Zida Upper West Region = Yahaya Sadugu Brong Ahafo Region = Ralph Gyambra Volta Region = Daniel Agbogah Northern Region = Abu Alhassan
