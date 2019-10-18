ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2019 Football News

Full List Of Newly Elected Regional Football Association Chairmen

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Full List Of Newly Elected Regional Football Association Chairmen

The Ghana Football Association has held elections on Friday to elect the various Regional Football Association chairmen across the regions.

Below is the full list of the new chairmen of the Regional FAs for the next four years:

Greater Accra Region = Samuel Aboabire
Ashanti Region = Osei Tutu Agyemang
Eastern Region = Linford Asamoah
Western Region = Simon Ehomah
Central Region = Robert Duncan
Upper East Region= Salifu Zida
Upper West Region = Yahaya Sadugu
Brong Ahafo Region = Ralph Gyambra
Volta Region = Daniel Agbogah
Northern Region = Abu Alhassan

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Ghana Vulnerable To Terrorist Attacks Despite Assurance — Se...
49 minutes ago

Court Orders Owusu Bempah, Despite Group To Pay Ibrahim Maha...
2 hours ago

body-container-line