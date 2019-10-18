GFA Elections: George Ankama Mensah Vows To Fight Corruption After Launching Manifesto

George Ankama Mensah, an aspirant of the Ghana Football Association high seat has pledged to fight corruption from the entire football fraternity when given the nod.

According to a renowned lawyer, sports in the country has struggled to attract sponsorship and investors due to the stain of corruption in recent years.

He made these remarks at the launch of his manifesto dubbed “Football For All” at the Labadi beach hotel in Accra, which also had fellow aspirants Amanda Clinton and Kurt Okraku in attendance.

“I want there to be strict code of ethics, anybody who will work in administration in football has to sign the code of ethics and we are going to enforce it strictly, now if you fall foul of it, you have to be dealt with,” he said.

“The reason we have not made strides in this is that we have not punished corruption and in-transparency if we begin to do that it will become a culture and once it becomes a culture, it means we are making progress,” he added.

His manifesto also focuses on other aspects, such as introducing a juvenile program, which seeks to build football from the district and as a fallout training one coach per district as means of creating employment for old and retired players.

One of the main pillars of his manifesto highlights the importance of bridging the infrastructural gap in football.

“We need to bridge the infrastructural gap, we haven’t had the construction of excellent pitches for our children, and our footballers for a long time”.

“Our flagship program will be the building of a national centre of football excellence, now this will be built, it looks ambitious but we can do it.”