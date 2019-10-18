GFA Elections: Nana Yaw Amponsah Accused Of Votes Buying [VIDEO]

Nana Yaw Amponsah's hopes of contesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential election is hanging by a thread as evidence is being prepared to accuse him of vote-buying in a move to swing the polls in his favour in violation of the GFA and FIFA regulations.

According to Phar Rangers boss' accusers, this is in direct breach of Article 20 of GFA Code of Ethics (2019) as well as FIFA rules that bar any member of the body to accept or give a gift worth more than $50.

Boxes of the jerseys have logos of several Division One clubs embossed on it from Turkish company VIP Spor to be shared to the clubs in Ghana under the sponsorship of Amponsah in violation of FIFA laws.

Relevant FIFA Rules and Regulations in the FIFA Code of Ethics (2018) spell out various sanctions for officials who violate the rules of 'Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits'.

The Ghana FA elections has been scheduled for October 25.

