My Administration Will Have A Technical Directorate At the GFA – George Afriyie

Bankroller for Okyeman Planners, Mr. George Afriyie has indicated that he will create a functional technical directorate at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) once he wins the upcoming election.

The former FA vice president under the Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi administration is one of 6 persons who have qualified to contest for the vacant position at the football governing body.

Giving insights on several plans he has lined up to revamp the sport in the country, George Afriyie has noted that he will ensure there is a technical directorate that will see to the development of the game in the country.

According to him, what currently exists at the GFA is a technical director without a directorate. This he believes handicaps the person in charge, leading to inefficiency.

“For any successful football administration or association, you must have a functional technical directorate. What has existed in the past is a technical director without a directorate.

“Because a technical directorate must have a desk for women football, must have a desk for refereeing, must have a desk for goalkeeper department”, George Afriyie shared in an interview on GTV Sports plus.

He has therefore assured that a technical directorate will be created to see to the development of various department that is key to the progress of football in the country.