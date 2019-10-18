Fred Pappoe Insists He Will Get All Candidates To Work Together If Elected GFA President

Board member of Accra Great Olympics, Mr. Fred Pappoe has stressed that he will create the environment that will allow all his competitors to work with him for the betterment of Ghana football if he wins the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

The former GFA vice president is one of 6 candidates that have qualified to contest for the top job in the upcoming polls slated for October 25.

There have been concerns raised about the politics involved in the campaign period that has the possibility of creating divisions among the candidate, thereby leaving each of them to go their separate ways with their ideas if they end up losing the elections.

Sharing his thoughts in that sense, Fred Pappoe has noted that he will be able to get all his competitors to work together due to his ability to create a good working environment.

“I create the environment for people to work and for people to thrive. So it is not a problem. People may have perceptions but once you keep your focus and deliver and get the job done they will come your way”, Mr. Pappoe said in an interview with Class FM.

He is heading into the election with stern opposition from the likes of George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Lawyer Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and Lawyer Ankomah Mensah.