Wa All Stars To Lock Horns With Inter Allies This Weekend

As clubs in the country continues their pre-season preparations ahead of the anticipated start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, Wa All Stars have lined up a friendly against Inter Allies this weekend.

The two teams have been training in the last couple of months even though there is no surety of any upcoming competition on the local scene.

They, however, take solace from the fact that there is the possibility of the return of the local league and have decided to keep themselves busy.

The Wa-based side will be in Accra this weekend to honour a friendly with Team-based Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The encounter will be played on Saturday, October 19, 2019, and will kick off at 09:30GMT.