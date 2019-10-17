Ashanti Gold To Host Still Hope FC In A Friendly On Saturday

Ghana Premier League side, Obuasi Ashanti Gold will be playing as hosts to lower division side Still Hope FC in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

The Miners have gradually gotten over the pain of crushing out of the CAF Confederations Cup and are now turning attention to the Ghana Premier League which could possibly start in November.

After training for the past week, management of the Obuasi-based club has announced that they have lineup up a warm-up game against Still Hope FC to give manager Ricardo Da Rocha the chance of assessing the fitness level of his players.

The friendly will be played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday at 09:30GMT.

Before that match though, the Miners will engage their Youth side in a training match on Friday morning at their training grounds at the Ofori Stadium.

The two matches will inform the Brazilian tactician of areas that needs reinforcement before the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League comes around.