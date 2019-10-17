2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's Full Fixtures Released

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers fixtures has been announced after Sao Tome and Principe completed the group following the victory over Mauritius in the preliminary round.

The Black Stars tipped favourite to top group C, will engage South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe and the Sudan national team in qualifiers.

Kwesi Appiah and his men will begin another journey of ending their long-awaited elusive fifth AFCON title with the qualifiers beginning next month.

Ghana will open her qualifiers against South Africa on November 15, before travelling to play Sao Tome.

The Black Stars will end the first round with a home game against Sudan.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is on tour in Europe to scout for talents for the senior team as he builds a new team for the upcoming international assignments.

His future at the national team still remains in doubt.

Below are the fixture for Ghana AFCON qualifiers

Ghana v South Africa- November 15, 2019

Sao Tome and Principe v Ghana- November 19, 2019

Ghana v Sudan - August 31, 2020

Sudan v Ghana - September 8, 2020

South Africa v Ghana - October 15, 2020

Ghana v Sao Tome - November 9, 2020